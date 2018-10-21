WATCH: Chris Taylor makes run-saving catch as Dodgers beat Brewers to advance to World Series

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Yasiel Puig’s loud crack of the bat silenced an entire ballpark on Saturday night.

In an all-or-nothing Game 7 between the Dodgers and Brewers in the NL Championship Series, Puig broke open a close game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

The smash put the Dodgers up 5-1, which would be the final score. Los Angeles hasn’t won the World Series since 1988, but they’ll get their second straight chance to end that drought as they await the Red Sox.

It’s the first time the Dodgers have made it to back-to-back World Series’ since 1977-78.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw came out of the bullpen in the ninth, and threw a perfect inning to close the game.

In the fifth inning, Virginia Beach native Chris Taylor made arguably the defensive play of the postseason with a leaping catch to save a run:

Game one of the World Series is Tuesday at Fenway Park.