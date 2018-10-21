Suspected gas leak causes explosion at Virginia home, leaving woman injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Officials said one person was injured after a suspected gas leak caused an explosion at a home in King George County Saturday afternoon.

Officials said crews were called to a structure fire on Woodstock Road just after 12:05 p.m. after someone called 911 saying a "house had blown up."

When firefighters arrived, they found one woman inside the home.

Officials said she suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Photos show the home suffered extensive damage.

Fire officials said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but that they believe it was due to a gas leak inside the home.