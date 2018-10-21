× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy

***Frost Advisory in effect from 2 AM until 8 AM Monday for Sussex, Southampton and Northampton (N.C) counties.

High pressure will build in on Sunday making for a nice dry stretch of weather. A few clouds Sunday morning with clearing skies throughout the day. The main story will be the gusty winds. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s. A few 60s are possible. The northwesterly wind will make temperatures feel even cooler, especially early in the morning. Winds will relax late in the day and overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 30 and 40s under mostly clear skies.

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week. It will be a bit milder, but still below normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 60s. We will continue to warm into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. This should be our mildest day of the week.

Temperatures will drop on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Weather is still looking sunny and dry. The next chance for some showers looks to be late Friday into Saturday. Just a 25 percent chance at this point.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

