Submit your photos: Redskins, Cowboys face off in NFC East showdown

The Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys will face off Sunday at Washington’s FedEx Field for their first NFC East game of the season at 4:25 p.m.

The Cowboys have had the Redskins’ number over the past couple of years, winning four straight in the series, dating back to 2016. Since 2012, Washington has been winless against Dallas at FedEx Field.

