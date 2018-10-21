Sail Nauticus oyster roast to benefit after-school program

NORFOLK, Va. – Looking to support a good cause? Head down to the Sail Nauticus Fourth Annual Oyster Roast!

“This is a great opportunity for the Nauticus community and the general public to support this award-winning program while enjoying excellent food and camaraderie,” said Sail Nauticus Director K.C. Fullmer.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 28, enjoy all you can eat oysters, craft beer by O’Connor Brewing Co., live music by PC Duo, wine, raffles, games, pumpkin carving, s’mores and children’s activities at the family friendly event.

The proceeds will benefit Sail Nauticus Academy, an after-school program for at risk sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Norfolk Public Schools and Nauticus have a partnership for students to participate in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, while learning career development opportunities and life skills through sailing.

