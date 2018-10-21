Redskins and Cowboys clash in NFC East showdown on News 3

LANDOVER, Md. – Now the real fun begins. After five out-of-division games to start the season, the Washington Redskins will face the Dallas Cowboys sunday at 4:25 p.m. for their first NFC East game of the season.

The Cowboys have had the Redskins number over the past couple of years, winning four straight in the series, dating back to 2016. Since 2012, Washington is winless against Dallas at FedEx Field.

With new faces entering the rivalry, the burgundy & gold think they can change the series script.

“Division games are even bigger – they almost count for double,” Redskins QB Alex Smith said earlier in the week.

“But, anytime you have a storied rivalry like this that goes back that long, there is obviously a lot on the line. A lot of history there on both sides, for us, we’ve got them at home, we’ve got them here, a chance to get them in our place and take advantage.”

Receiver Jamison Crowder is ruled OUT for the Redskins, while receiver Paul Richardson is going to be a game-time decision with a knee injury. Running back Adrian Peterson is questionable.