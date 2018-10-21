Portsmouth Police investigating early morning 7-Eleven attempted robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating an early-morning attempted robbery involving a firearm.

Dispatchers received the 911 call at 4:23 a.m. for two armed suspects who entered the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 4000 block of Cedar Lane.

One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money. The suspects fled on foot to the south.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.