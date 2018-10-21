Portsmouth Police detectives investigating early morning shooting as homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after an early-Sunday morning shooting left one man dead.

Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 12:18 a.m., requesting police and medical response to the 200 block of Wilson Drive. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Medics pronounced the victim, 33-year-old Elbert Brown Jr. of Portsmouth, dead at the scene.

There are currently no suspects in this case, and detectives have not announced a motive. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

In response to this homicide, members of the PPD will conduct a R.E.S.E.T. (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) walk in the community, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.