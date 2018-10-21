Man fighting for his life after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Bethel Road on Sunday around 9:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, police learned the victim was transported to Chesapeake Regional Hospital by a family member.

Officials stated it was determined in the hospital that the male victim had been shot in the back with possible life-threatening injuries.

The victim was then transported to Norfolk General Hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation and additional information will be released once available.