Man accused of possessing firearms, drugs sentenced to 10 years behind bars

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man who was arrested after a FBI investigation that led to his home was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with three years of supervised probation after his release.

Sean Green was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He will also pay a $100 fine for the charge.

Charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and maintaining a drug-involved premises were dropped.

News 3 spoke to the suspect’s brother Clifton Patterson, who denied the accusations against his brother. He said Green sells cars and clothes, but not drugs, and said he does not have any guns.

Court records indicate the FBI’s Safe Streets Peninsula Task Force starting investigation members of the Bloods criminal street gang in the Hampton Roads region in August of 2014.

They started investigating suspects who they thought were trafficking large amounts of illegal firearms and narcotics.

Through the investigation, authorities got a new tip in January 2018 about an alleged stash house on 50th Street in Newport News from one of their confidential informants, according to court records.

On March 1 they executed a search warrant and said they found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, KEl-Tec Sub 2000 carbine, about 25 grams of suspected heroin and 3.7 grams of the suspected drug molly.