Local family farm in Virginia Beach talks pumpkin patch and other Fall activities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The color of the leaves are starting to change, some crops are finally in full harvest and of course the scenes of packed pumpkin patches are nearly found just about everywhere.

“It’s been a great season so far. We opened the last week in September. It’s a three-day weekend for the pumpkin patch and it’s been very successful. The weather has been wonderful," says Kim Cullipher, Cullipher Farm.

Sunday's crisp temperatures along with the wind was no exception. It's family fun while supporting local farmers. This Fall has already started off in full swing with limitless activities for people of all ages.

“We have families that come and they bring their lunch and they stay all day. We have three mazes that they enjoy: sunflower, cotton and corn mazes. We have a great kid area where the kids can play," says Cullipher.

The Cullipher family says they have been farming since the 1600s, so of course the season of Fall is one of their favorites. Also, who knew one of the most popular crops of the season are not only good for carving but for health reasons too.

“Pumpkins are very healthy for you. They actually are classified as a fruit because the seeds are in the inside and the whole pumpkin is edible if it’s orange," says Nicole Shipp, Cullipher Farm.

If you haven't made it out to Cullipher Farm, there is still time. The last weekend for all of the activities will be at the end of October.