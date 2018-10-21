Jefferson the shark pinged off Hatteras Coast

HATTERAS, N.C. – Ocearch, a data-centric organization that is built to help scientists to collect previously unattainable data in the ocean, has tagged over 300 animals.

On October 5, Ocearch tagged Jefferson the shark off Hirtle’s Beach in Nova Scotia.

Jefferson is an adult male and 12-feet, 7.5-inches long.

Sunday morning at 11:48 a.m., Jefferson pinged right off the coast of Hatteras.

According to Ocearch, Jefferson is named after Jefferson’s Bourbon, whose commitment to their mission over the years has funded Ocearch expedition to tag sharks in countries around the world.