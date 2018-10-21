Grab your pup and head to the beach for the Virginia Beach SPCA 40th Annual Mutt Masquerade

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach SPCA is hosting their 40th Annual Mutt Masquerade on Sunday, October 28, at 24th Street Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
The fun filled day will include a 5k run, 1 mile walk, adoptable animals, vendor shops and games in Kids Corner, all to support the homeless animals.
The race day schedule is:
- 9:00 a.m. – Registration and Vendor Village open
- 10:00 a.m. – 5K run where dogs are welcome
- 11:00 a.m. – 1 mile walk for the animals
- 11:45 a.m. – Race awards at 24th Street Stage
- 12:00 p.m. – After party at Abbey Road for fundraising awards, a costume contest and more!
If you plan on bringing your dog to the event, make sure they are up to date on the required vaccines, on a non-retractable leash, are well-behaved and not in heat.
