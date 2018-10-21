× First Warning Forecast: Frost Advisory in effect early Monday for some communities

***Frost Advisory in effect from 2 AM until 8 AM Monday for Sussex, Southampton and Northampton (N.C), Hertford and Bertie counties.

Winds will continue to subside overnight. Skies will be clear which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect Monday from 2 am until 8 am for Sussex, Southampton, Northampton (NC), Hertford and Bertie counties.

High pressure will be in control through Tuesday. We will actually see temperatures trend a little milder Monday and Tuesday. After a chilly start Monday, temperatures will warm to the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will once again dip into the 40s overnight.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week with highs near 70. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny. A cold front will cross the area, but there isn’t any moisture with this front so we will just see a drop in temperatures.

Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will also be on the breezy side. Skies will continue to be clear.

Below-normal temperatures will be the story for the rest of the week. Many communities will struggle to get out of the 50s, but the weather looks to remain dry. Our next chance of rain looks to be late Friday into the weekend as our next system moves in. Temperatures will trend a bit milder in the 60s for the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Winds continue to ease. Lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

