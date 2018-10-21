Chesapeake Fire Department investigating after second vacant structure fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A second vacant house caught fire early Sunday morning in Chesapeake, hours apart from another structure fire that occurred in a vacant house.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in the 1600 block of Dock Landing Road at 2:34 a.m. Arriving eight minutes later, units found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Crews from Chesapeake and Suffolk Fire Departments worked to extinguish the blaze, which was called under control at 4:20 a.m.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, this structure, similar to a fire on Peach Road that occurred earlier, was also vacant.

There were no reported injuries. Chesapeake Fire Marshals were called to the scene to investigate.

There is no word yet on if the two fires are related.