Atlantic Coast Pipeline receives final state approval for pipeline construction

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality approved the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s proposed erosion, sediment control and storm water management plans Friday.

The Erosion and Sediment Control, Stormwater Management and Karst Protection plans specify engineering designs that will protect water quality during and after pipeline construction.

According to a release by Dominion Energy, the approval will allow the state’s water quality certification to take effect, and is the final state approval needed to begin pipeline construction.

The ACP will now request a notice to proceed with full construction from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

More about the Atlantic Coast Pipeline below:

Neighbors come together at pipeline resistance meeting in Norfolk

Northam adds powers to protect Virginia’s clean water ahead of pipeline construction

Virginians rally against pipeline construction in the Commonwealth

Protest against gas pipelines draws about 20 in Virginia Beach

Virginia hikers protest natural-gas pipelines