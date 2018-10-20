War of the Wings returns to Waterside District on November 3

NORFOLK, Va. – War of the Wings will return to Downtown Norfolk’s Waterside District for its second year on Saturday, November 3 from 1-6 p.m.

During this much-anticipated fall food festival, you can sample more than 20 varieties of wings for just $1 each.

There will be live music and wing-eating contests, all against the backdrop of the scenic Elizabeth River.

General admission is $10 and will get you five wing tasting tickets and one people’s choice voting token.

VIP early access tickets are $49 and will get you 10 wing tasting tickets, four premium drink tickets and two people’s choice voting tokens. Early entry is at 12 p.m., and you will also get access to a private VIP area inside Harbor Club.

All ages are welcome.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here for more information.