Two Virginia Lottery tickets won $1 million in Friday’s drawing

VIRGINIA – According to a release by the Virginia Lottery, though no ticket nationwide matched all six numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, two tickets out of the more than 336,000 bought in Virginia won big in Friday’s drawing and seven more collected large earnings.

Two Virginia tickets each won $1 million in Friday’s drawing, one bought at the Gum Spring BP in Mineral and the other bought at Whistle Stop in Union Hall.

Two tickets won $200,000 each, one at the Parham Pit Stop in Henrico and the other at a 7-Eleven in Leesburg.

Five tickets won $10,000 apiece, bought at a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, a Rite Aid in Arlington, a Sunrise Family Market in Exmore, a 7-Eleven in Richmond and a Kroger in Roanoke.

The jackpot for the Tuesday, October 23 drawing has risen to a record-breaking $1.6 billion dollars.