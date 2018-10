× Suspicious packages found inside Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officials are currently investigating two suspicious packages found inside Building 3 at Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth.

According to officials, gates are closed to inbound and outbound traffic.

Streets near Building 3, Paul Jones Circle and Effingham Street have been secured.

Personnel have been asked to stay away from this area during the investigation.

36.843978 -76.304883