PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating an early-morning robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard.

Police communications received the 911 call at 4:34 a.m. for three armed suspects. All three fled on foot.

No injuries are reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.