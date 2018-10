NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting at the Dundale Square Apartments left one man dead.

Dispatchers received the call for a gunshot victim around 10:05 p.m. Friday night. Officers dispatched to 6600 Chesapeake Boulevard, where medics pronounced an adult man dead on scene.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.