Indian River tops Oscar Smith 28-16 for first win in series since 1998

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – It was a highly anticipated matchup for weeks. In a battle of unbeaten Southeastern District rivals, Indian River prevailed over Oscar Smith 28-16 on Saturday afternoon.

The Braves have lost every game in the series since 1998.

Ah’shawn Moore scored one rushing and one receiving touchdown for the Braves.

Moore, who mainly plays on defense made a one-handed grab to put the Braves up 28-10.

Cam’Ron Kelley, who left the game with a lower body injury twice, hit Kenny Etheridge late in the fourth quarter for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-16, but the Tigers failed to get any closer.

The Braves (8-and-0) now hold a one game lead over the Tigers (7-and-1) in the Southeastern district standings.