Hampton Roads Transit bus involved in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. – Eight bus passengers were injured after a Hampton Roads Transit bus struck another vehicle early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for HRT.

The accident occurred at 7:43 a.m. on I-265 near exit 13B. A vehicle was driving in front of the HRT bus when the vehicle spun out of control.

The bus operator tried to swerve out of the way, but struck the vehicle.

One passenger fell on the floor during the collision, and seven more complained of minor injuries. All eight passengers sustained non-critical injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

The bus was able to resume its regular route after the accident cleared, with the only damage being a crack on its windshield.