First Warning Forecast: Wind Advisory in effect Sunday morning

***Wind Advisory in effect from 5 AM to 11 AM Sunday for coastal Southeast Virginia, coastal Northeast North Carolina, and the Maryland Eastern Shore.

* WINDS: Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS: Strong wind gusts may cause downed trees and isolated power outages.

The cold front that brought us the rain has moved south of the area, but there is another cold front that will move through later tonight. We aren’t expecting a whole lot of rain from this, but we could see a few spotty showers on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front. Winds will be cranking up overnight and Sunday morning out of the northwest at 25-35 mph. We could see gusts anywhere from 40-50 mph! Make sure you pick up anything loose in your yard.

High pressure will build in on Sunday making for a nice dry stretch of weather. A few clouds Sunday morning with clearing skies throughout the day. The main story will be the gusty winds. A Wind Advisory will go into effect Sunday at 5 am until 11 am for coastal Southeast Virginia, coastal Northeast North Carolina, and the Maryland Eastern Shore. Downed trees and power outages are possible with the strong winds. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s. A few 60s are possible. The northwesterly wind will make temperatures feel even cooler, especially early in the morning. Winds will relax late in the day and overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week. It will be a bit milder, but still below normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 60s. We will continue to warm into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. This should be our mildest day of the week.

Temperatures will drop on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Weather is still looking sunny and dry. The next chance for some showers looks to be late Friday into Saturday. Just a 25 percent chance at this point.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

