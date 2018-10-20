Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in the 31000 block of Carter Street.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was a 23-year-old man from New Jersey.

The shooting happened during an altercation between multiple people at this location. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies and investigators are working to locate the suspect and a person of interest has developed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Southampton/Franklin Crime Line at 757-653-2900.