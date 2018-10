CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department are at the scene of a house fire in the 4400 block of Peach Road late Saturday night.

Units arriving on scene of a vacant house on Peach Rd. Flames through the roof. Water shuttle in operation. E10 in command. pic.twitter.com/y0npLO8FkA — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) October 21, 2018

Authorities say flames are through the roof.

The house is said to be vacant.

A water shuttle is in operation.

