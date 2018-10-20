757 Showdown: Norfolk Christian upsets undefeated Nansemond-Suffolk 38-22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Christian put together four quarters of football to stun undefeated Nansemond-Suffolk Academy on their homecoming night 38-22.

Isaiah Rice scored three touchdowns on the night to help the Ambassadors pull off the upset. Jonathan Broadnax and Caleb Hunt also tallied rushing touchdowns as well.

Saints receiver Zac Morris scored on two touchdown passes from Ian Mcaninley, while Ehron Knight hauled in one as well.

Norfolk Christian has won three straight games against the Saints in the series.

The Ambassadors (3-and-3) host Christchurch for Homecoming next Friday, while the Saints (7-and-1) travel to Fredericksburg Christian for another tough matchup next Saturday.