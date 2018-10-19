Yorktown Middle School, York River Academy students evacuated due to smoke

YORK Co., Va. – Yorktown Middle School and York River Academy students were evacuated due to a report of smoke in the vicinity of the middle school boys’ locker room.

The evacuations occurred during one of the middle school’s lunch blocks.

Fire & Life Safety and York County School Division personnel responded to the building and were able to determine that the rooftop’s HVAC unit had an overheated motor, which caused the smoke.

Students and staff were able to return to the buildings safely, and both schools will dismiss on time.