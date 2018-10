NORFOLK, Va. – Get ready to boo-gie!

Wicked Waterside, Waterside District’s annual Halloween event, returns on Saturday, October 27 at 8 p.m.

Come out and enjoy a night of live entertainment, $10,000 in cash and prizes, Norfolk’s largest costume contest and plenty of other tricks and treats.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 the day of.

The event is for ages 21 and up.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here for more information.