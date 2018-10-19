Virginia Beach church to hold ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 28

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ready to go trunk or treating?

Wave Church will hold a “Trunk or Treat” event on Sunday, October 28 at 6 p.m. on its Great Neck Campus.

Church members and those in the community will line up their decorated vehicles to pass out candy and other treats as children and families walk through dressed in Halloween costumes.

Trunk or treating is for children 12 years and younger.

There will also be inflatable slides and bounce houses, food trucks and games for attendees of all ages. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes (both kids and adults), best group/couple costume and best decorated vehicle.

Wave Church’s Great Neck Campus is located at 1000 N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach.

Click here for more information.