Vice President Pence to campaign with Rep. Scott Taylor in Virginia Beach ahead of midterm elections

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Rep. Scott Taylor’s team announced Friday that the congressman will campaign with Vice President Mike Pence in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, October 24 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Regent University’s School of Communication & the Arts Theatre at 1000 Regent University Drive.

The announcement comes shortly after Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Newport News Shipbuilding Friday as one of his many campaign stops around the country, especially in the South, to stump for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

General admission is free on a first come, first serve basis. Those interested must RSVP by October 22.

