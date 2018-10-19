Two suspects detained, one possibly still at large after Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting on N. 4th Street Friday night.

Police told News 3 the victim was shot in the lower leg. The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Officers chased a car that was leaving the scene recklessly until the driver crashed.

Two suspects have been detained, and one is believed to still be at large.

The Chesapeake Police Department’s K-9 Unit is assisting Suffolk Police with the investigation.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 app for updates.