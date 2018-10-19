× Thief steals bike inches away from front door, is caught on camera

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A thief is caught on camera stealing a little girl’s bike inches away from the front door of a home.

In the surveillance video, a thief wearing a dark jacket and a beanie can be seen looking around before walking off with a bike and stealing it.

“It freaks me out that somebody would ever with lights camera everything disregard all of it and continue,” said the Mom of the girl whose bike was stolen. She and her husband asked News 3 not to share their identities.

According to Virginia Beach Police, it happened early Thursday morning in the Kings Grant neighborhood. The parents posted the video to social media, hoping someone would recognize the thief and they could get the bike back. They told News 3, their daughter had just gotten the bike over the summer.

“I think she was more concerned someone was that close to our house and her bedroom is right there. She’s a good kid and she said she doesn’t understand people,” said the Mom.

However, now that a day has passed, things have changed.

“It’s not even about the bike now. It’s just that somebody…it takes guts for somebody to go through with stealing a bike that close to somebody’s house.”