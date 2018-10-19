The Locker Room Show | October 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's eighth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Tallwood vs. Cox, Ocean Lakes vs. Kempsville, Deep Creek vs. Nansemond River, King's Fork vs. Lakeland, Woodside vs. Hampton, Christchurch vs. Isle of Wight Academy, Woodrow Wilson vs. Lake Taylor, Norview vs. Booker T. Washington, Lafayette vs. Jamestown and New Kent vs. Smithfield.

Plus, Mitch showcases Norfolk Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.