Taste of Hampton Roads to benefit SEVA Foodbank ends culinary tour in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- If you’ve ever wanted to try the restaurants in Virginia Beach, but don’t want to pick just one, Sunday afternoon is the time to do it!

Taste of Hampton Roads is hitting Town Center of Virginia Beach from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, to benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Seven restaurants are participating, including The Royal Chocolate and Bravo!

The idea? To go to each location at your own pace and sample popular dishes from each restaurant.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 the day of the event, but all the money goes to feed families through the Foodbank.

“You can go out, you can eat and have a good time, but then you can also realize with this ticket I purchased, I`m gonna help a family that is struggling,” said Tom Weiglein with the Foodbank.

Taste of Hampton Roads is a three-weekend event. The past two weeks has featured restaurants in Portsmouth and Norfolk.