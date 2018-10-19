Police: Two arrested for Newport News shooting where stray bullet hit woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department has arrested two men they believe are responsible for a shooting that left one woman with a gunshot wound.

The two suspects arrested are 23-year-old Tyhem McCallum and 29-year-old Kwamaine Davis. Police believe they are involved in the shooting in the 400 block of Turlington Road that left the 43-year-old woman shot in the ankle when she was sitting on her front porch the evening of September 30 around 1 p.m.

Both Davis and McCallum were charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm. Davis was also charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon. Davis also had warrants for a Probation Violation and a Failure to Appear.

