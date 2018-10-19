Norfolk middle school students detained for crashing car before getting on school bus, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Three students at Norfolk’s Azalea Garden Middle School were detained by school resource officers Friday morning after they allegedly crashed a car before getting on a school bus.

According to police, the three students stole the 2008 Vera Cruz that the owner of the car told police he left running outside his home. This is when police say the three students reportedly drove the car erratically, heading toward Harrell Avenue and Dana Street. City dispatch also received several calls about the erratic driving.

Police say that the car was left in the bushes of a front yard after the students allegedly struck a trash can and sideswiped a parked van. Police said after doing so, this is when witnesses saw the three students board a school bus.

The three students were reportedly detained by the School Resource Office once they were at Azalea Garden Middle School.

