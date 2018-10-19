Newport News Police Department seeks public’s help in locating wanted fugitive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive in reference to a May 2018 incident.

30-year-old Earl Wiggins, of the 200 block of Pacific Drive in Hampton, is wanted by the police. He has active warrants for robbery, abduction, sodomy, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If you or someone you know has information on Wiggins’ whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit anonymous tips here.