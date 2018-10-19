Local Music Spotlight with Tom Farley on Coast Live

Posted 1:49 pm, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:50PM, October 19, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Tom Farley is a local performer about to release his 8th album "Renaissance Man." He is also a music producer and an advocate for local musicians and producers.  He visits the show to share some of his contributions to the the sound of Southeast Virginia. To learn more visit farleymusicandart.com.