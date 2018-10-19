Local family takes action to help survivors affected by Hurricane Michael in Florida Panhandle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Va. - A military family organized a relief effort to help people affected by Hurricane Michael get their lives back together.

It's called Panhandle Emergency Essential Recovery Supplies (PEERS).

"I just thought, If I can get donations from the local area, we could bring necessary items to those that are trying to recover, repair and rebuild," said Angela Zamiska.

Zamiska is a retired Air Force member, and her husband remains active duty in the branch. Both share three children and worked at Tyndall Air Force Base.

They want to help not just their military friends, but everyone else there.

"Really I wanted to do something separate for the local community that needs help and that will be staying in the community," Zamiska said.

They started a network to collect recovery supplies to help victims in need.

The Air Force veteran said, "Obviously, baby supplies being diapers, pull ups, formulas because there're many people there who stayed in the area who are without homes and without supplies for their children."

The family is collecting donations at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church on October 22 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

A U-Haul truck filled with supplies will leave there shortly after. They're also looking for volunteers to help.

"If we get the volunteers to do the drive and the donations keep rolling in and even if it's a small amount, we don't have to take a U-Haul; we can take a truck," Zamiska added. "We would like to continue to take supplies down to the region."

Zamiska said the family has no means to accept monetary donations and turn it into items the hurricane survivors need.

Any cash donations will go toward offsetting the costs of the vehicle, gas and food for the roundtrip(s) and gas to fill the gas cans once closer to the affected region.

Below are the specific supplies that are needed: