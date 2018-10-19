Joe Biden in Hampton Roads ahead of midterm elections

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Joe Biden is making a stop in Hampton Roads Friday at speak with workers at Newport News Shipbuilding ahead of midterm elections on November 6.

According to Newport News Shipbuilding, Biden will meet with workers who are members of the United Steelworkers Local 8888.

Biden has been making many campaign stops across the country, especially in the South, to stump for Democrats ahead of midterm elections.

While Biden may be in the area for that, he is also making trips to gauge his support nationally. Biden’s name has been floated as a possible Democratic Party candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

Biden, who served as Vice President under former President Barack Obama and as a U.S. Senator for Delaware, did not officially confirm he is running for president but did dive into the topic of him running for President in an interview recently with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.

If Biden, who is 75-years-old, were to run for president in 2020 — he would be the oldest person to be elected to the White House. This was an honor formerly held by former President Ronald Reagan, who was elected to his second term as president when he was 73. If President Donald Trump were to win his second presidential election in 2020, the 72-year-old would take the honor as the oldest elected U.S. President.

In the same interview with CBS, the topic of age is one that Biden said was important.