Isle of Wight boy creates backyard ‘haunted’ trail to benefit homeless animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. - One local boy is using his love for Halloween to forge a path for homeless animals.

Ten-year-old Dan is a supporter, volunteer and foster for the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter who loves the spirit of Halloween and "all the tricks and treats" that come along with it, the shelter said.

In support of the shelter he holds near and dear to his heart, Dan created a spooky, "haunted" trail behind his house. News 3 Photojournalist Ryan Sage visited Dan's creation on Friday.

His mother said he's had the idea since last year. The family goes to a lot of haunted houses, and they spend much of the time analyzing what the hosts put together to assess what's scary and what isn't.

"He's been working on it for months; dug out the trail himself. He's made a lot of the props, he's enlisted his friends to help, and we're just hoping to have a fun night and give people some good, fun scares and maybe raise some funds and get some stuff for the shelter," Dan's mom said.

She said the family is currently fostering four kittens.

There's no fee for the trail; Dan just hopes to provide enough tricks so anyone who dares walk through would consider leaving treats and goodies for the animals at the shelter.

The Winterberry Haunted Trail, located at 105 Winterberry Circle in Smithfield, will be open on October 19-20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. You may even see some of the adoptable animals looking for their forever home!

Click here for more information.