Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The folks from Harygul's Halloween Planet know a thing or two about how to celebrate the spookiest of seasons. We get a glimpse of hot new styles and decoration trends just in time to get your scariest looks going.

Presented by

Harygul's Halloween Planet Super Store

Hilltop and Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach

halloweenplanet.com