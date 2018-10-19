Hampton Police arrests two juveniles, one adult man in shooting investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police have arrested two juvenile males and one adult male in connection with a shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Dispatchers received a call at 9:58 p.m. for a shooting that occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

While officers were on scene investigating, Public Safety Communications was notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at the Sentara Careplex. The 18-year-old Newport News man was also treated for a non-life threatening injury.

According to Hampton Police, preliminary investigations revealed that several individuals gathered at the 7-Eleven for a vigil when a verbal altercation ensued. The altercation escalated, and gunfire was exchanged between several people. An adult male victim and adult male suspect were injured during the exchange.

Three individuals were arrested and charged in connection to the incident, two of them 16-year-old Hampton male juveniles and one of them a 20-year-old Hampton man. The juvenile suspects were located shortly after the incident by Newport News Police and were taken into custody without further incident.

The first juvenile suspect has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, one count of concealed weapon, one count of discharging a firearm in public, one count of reckless handling of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The second juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of obstruction.

Thaddaus Hayes, the adult male suspect, was arrested and charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of discharging a firearm in public, one count of concealed weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.