Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly morning, nice afternoon, rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM Friday For most of central and northern Virginia, including Surry, Sussex, Southampton and Franklin.

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by late this morning.

Sunny today, rain this weekend… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning, even cooler than yesterday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, closer to normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with light winds.

Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s tonight. We will see clear skies this evening with clouds building in overnight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday with showers as a cold front moves in. Rain will be more widespread morning to midday and more scattered through the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 on Saturday, near normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will return for Sunday, but it will be cool and windy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s. We will see NW winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to near 35 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%), Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 19th

1749 Hurricane: Raised Chesapeake Bay 15 feet

1997 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

