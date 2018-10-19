× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain on the way for Saturday

A milder night on tap as temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s tonight. We will see increasing clouds overnight with increasing rain chances especially on the peninsulas and eastern shore.

Expect overcast skies Saturday with showers as a cold front moves in. Rain will be more widespread morning to midday and more scattered through the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 on Saturday, near normal for this time of year. We’ll dry out in the evening, but could see a stray shower on the peninsulas or Eastern Shore late.

Some clouds to start the day on Sunday. Skies will clear as the day progresses and high pressure builds in. It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. It will also be on the windy side with NW winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to near 35 mph. This will make temperatures feel just a little chillier.

We will continue with below-normal temperatures and sunshine through next week. A cold front will move through on Tuesday, but doesn’t look like it has a whole lot of moisture associated with it, so we should stay dry with just a little more cloud cover.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

