BLACK LIGHTNING new episode, Tuesday 10/23 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CHANGES –Jefferson (Cress Williams) is forced to watch as all his good work is undone before his eyes when his replacement arrives and begins implementing sweeping changes. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to play Robin Hood by stealing from one of the most powerful crime syndicates in Freeland. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star. Rose Troche directed the episode written by Jan Nash (#203). Original airdate 10/23/2018.