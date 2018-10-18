× York County candidate offers $500 reward for stolen campaign sign

YORK COUNTY, Va. – A candidate for Treasurer is so offended someone stole her campaign sign she’s offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“I don’t know why someone would do this, but I don’t think it’s just a prank. I think it’s pretty inappropriate and uncivilized,” said Candice Kelley, the Independent candidate for Treasurer.

Kelley says the four-foot by eight-foot sign was taken from a grassy area at the intersection of Route 17 and Goodwin Neck Road

earlier this week. She says she had permission to put her sign there. She says she checked with VDOT and they told her they didn’t remove it.

“It should be offensive to all of the voters that someone would go to those lengths to try to restrict their knowledge of who is running in this race,” said Kelley.

Kelley, who is the interim Treasurer after Deborah Robinson retired on August 1, is facing Republican David Westcott in the special election.

Kelley reported the information to the Sheriff’s Office. A department spokesperson says they have a report of the theft, but also says they have reports of Westcott’s signs also being stolen this election season.

“It’s just something that happens,” Westcott said. “It’s annoying. It’s irritating, but there’s nothing that we can do on a campaign other than get out there and knock on more doors.”

Kelley’s reward is almost twice the cost of the sign. “I did this on principles,” she said. She’s asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.