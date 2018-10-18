USPS announces 2018 holiday shipping deadlines

The calendar says October, and you’re contemplating fall-related items, such as pumpkin spiced anything, seasonal festivals or what to wear for Halloween. The holidays seem so far away, but they’ll be here before you know it.

With that in mind, the U.S. Postal Service has the mailing deadlines for the expected delivery of cards and gifts to your loved ones this holiday season.

2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air, Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office, Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

November 6

APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground

December 4

APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 11

APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 14

USPS Retail Ground

December 18

APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

December 20

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Priority Mail

December 22

Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

Priority Mail Express

Busiest Mailing and Delivery Days

Thanks to more people shopping earlier and shopping online, the Postal Service’s “busiest day” notion is now a thing of the past. Instead, the Postal Service now has a busiest time, and it starts two weeks before Christmas.

Beginning the week of December 10, customer traffic is expected to increase and the Postal Service expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages per week during these two weeks. The week of December 17-23 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

During this week alone, the Postal Service expects to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards.