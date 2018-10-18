Turtles seized from Richmond Burger King put up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) - Richmond Animal Care and Control gave away 50 baby red-eared slider turtles seized this week outside the Burger King on East Belt Boulevard in Richmond, CBS 6 in Richmond reports.

"Just when we think we’ve seen it all, we seize 50 turtles from being sold in a Burger King parking lot," a Richmond Animal Care and Control spokesperson posted on Facebook. "Needless to say we are now in the possession of 50 cute little baby red-eared slider turtles. They are available for adoption today - no adoption fee because code doesn’t permit selling them this little."

Those who adopted the turtles will have to sign a waiver pledging not to release the turtles into the wild.

"Their species tends to take over any wetlands they occupy, so we are cognizant of that fact," the spokesperson said. "At a life expectancy of 30 years you could literally have a turtle friend for life -please plan accordingly!"

Richmond Animal Care and Control opened from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. The turtles were all handed out by 3 p.m.

Richmond Animal Care and Control officers are investigating the incident and expect charges to be filed in this case.